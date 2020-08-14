CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the travel and tourism industry plummeting because of the pandemic, Destination Cleveland is launching a campaign to encourage Clevelanders to become tourists in their hometown. It’s called Rediscover Cleveland.

What You Need To Know Destination Cleveland launched a three-phase campaign to encourage locals to become tourists in their hometown



The goal is to re-energize the local economy



Eventually phase three will include welcoming travelers back to town safely

Wide-open space and fresh air make a great combo for nature exploration in this time of isolation.



"It’s always just been beautiful, and I’ve always loved the Metroparks system. It’s one of the highlights of Cleveland in my book," said Cleveland-area native Michelle.



She now lives in California and made the cross-country trip in an RV to visit with her mother.



“Over the last five-plus months we’ve seen, you know, 100 percent increases in visitation across the board,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman.



From biking to hiking, even golfing or going to the zoo, there’s plenty to see and do throughout the nearly 24,000 acres in 18 reservations that make up the 103-year-old Cleveland Metroparks.

REDISCOVER CLE: With the travel and tourism industry plummeting, @TheCLE launched a three-phase campaign to encourage Clevelanders to become tourists in their hometown by exploring places like @clevemetroparks safely. #ThisisCLE Full story on @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/rN3KPX3nMw — Micaela Marshall (@MMarshallTV) August 13, 2020



“For people to go and enjoy and kind of disconnect from what’s going on in the world right now,” said Zimmerman.



Zimmerman said the pandemic has become a chance to break out of the habitual norm and uncover some of the city’s hidden gems.



“Now more than ever with the things that are going on and people not traveling we are finding people that are challenging themselves to use the parks in different ways,” he said.



“We are finding that some of the best medicine is to get out and try new things,” said David Gilbert, Destination Cleveland's CEO.



Gilbert said the convention and visitors bureau is working to re-energize the local economy through a three-phase plan.



“The recovery is going to take quite a while,” he said.



Phase one is the "Clean Committed" pledge. Since June, around 500 businesses have promised to uphold safe practices. It’s a seal of approval to bring customers peace of mind.



Phase two just kicked off. “Rediscover Cleveland” includes a new local visitor guide online.



“Encouraging locals when they’re ready and in as safest manner as possible, to get out and reengage in their community,” said Gilbert.



And phase three is a work in progress for the future chapter of the city’s comeback story.



“When the time is right, is going to be doing more to invite outsiders back in and starting the machine again of our travel and tourism promotion,” said Gilbert.