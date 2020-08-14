SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLa. — In Central Florida, thousands of students are heading back to the classroom for face-to-face learning in the coming weeks.

What You Need To Know Parents with special needs are concerned with returning to class during the pandemic



Georgina O’Bryan’s two children have autism





All parents are concerned about their children’s health and safety, but some whose children have special needs, have a few extra worries when it comes to school this fall.

Georgina O’Bryan’s two children have autism.

“It’s always a concern when you have children with disabilities.”

Spectrum News 13’s Dan Messineo talked to O'Bryan, who is getting ready to send her children back to the classroom next week.

