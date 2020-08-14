ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has confirmed the first case of a student who was in a classroom testing positive for COVID-19, health leaders reported Thursday.

The 9-year-old student who tested positive was in class Monday for the first day of school with eight other children and a teacher, according to Dr. Raul Pino, state health department officer for Orange County. The discovery came at the Winter Garden campus of the private Circle Christian school.

What You Need To Know The entire class and the student's teacher are self-quarantined



It's unlikely the student was infected ar school, health officials say



School indicates student is doing well



Everyone on tha campus moved to online learning until August 24

The child started having symptoms Tuesday.

Pino said when the health department was notified, everyone in that classroom was ordered to self-quarantine. Circle Christian said it asked the other eight students and the teacher to stay home for two weeks and moved everyone from the Winter Garden campus to online learning until August 24.

“This was the first case, for us it was a test run, of how our systems have been working, and it was the right thing to quarantine,” Pino said.

According to Orange County’s school reopening plan, all students and staff must wear a mask because of Orange County’s ongoing mask mandate. Pino said that may have helped contain any possible spread.

“They were masked at all times in the classroom so we consider that exposure was minimum to the students or the teachers,” Pino said.

Unlike public school districts, though, the school’s reopening policy reads that while social distancing is encouraged, it “may not be possible on campus.”

Circle Christian is a parent-driven private school, Students spend most of their time at home school and part of the week at one of its campuses, which are located at various churches throughout Orange County.

‘While we were saddened to hear this news, we have been in contact with the student's family and are pleased to report the student is doing well,” Circle Christian administrator and co-founder Jim Werner said. “We will continue to be in touch with the family to monitor the student’s progress.

"Our objective is to walk wisely and faithfully through this season while responding decisively to the changing situation related to the coronavirus."

Pino said health department officials believe this case came from outside the classroom.

“We determined that this is a community-acquired case,” Pino said. “They started on Monday, the child developed symptoms on Tuesday.”

Circle Christian indicated that it took coronavirus seriously as it prepared to reopen the school. Before classes started, Circle Christian developed an enhanced cleaning process and established safety policies that call for face covering, social distancing, and temperature checks for all staff and students before entering the campus. The school indicated it also has increased communication with families regarding any reported coronavirus cases.

Pino said it’s more likely children will catch the virus in the community than in the classroom, at least at the beginning of the reopening of schools.

He emphasized Thursday that if your child feels sick, or if anyone in the home is waiting for a COVID-19 test result, parents should keep the child at home until test results are received.