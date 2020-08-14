Mineo & Sapio is celebrating a century in business.

Cranking out classics, from five cheese stuffed banana peppers to Italian sausage in every variety, the Mineo & Sapio plant churns out 16,000 pounds of product each week.

It's mission? Keep the customers happy.

"I think that making a quality product that we're proud of – we have a lot of support from the community and giving back to the Western New York community and staying committed to it is part of our success."

That success started almost immediately after John Mineo crafted the original recipe in 1920 that's still used today.

In 1951, Cy Sapio married Mineo's daughter — and Mineo & Sapio was born.

In 1962, high school student Mike Pierro started working for Cy Sapio part time, and bought the business in 1976, when the store was located on nearby Massachusetts Avenue.

So what's the secret to success, staying in business this long?

"I would have to say you’re loyal to those who are loyal to you. My father has always had a commitment to the Western New York community."

And Buffalo's West Side.

In 1984, Pierro moved the store to Connecticut Street, to the old bowling alley where he spent so much time as a child.

"What you see here on the counter is part of the old bowling alley that we've maintained as a reminder of the history of what this building actually was."

And it's those reminders — of family, where you come from, and community — that has this true Buffalo brand thriving after 100 years.