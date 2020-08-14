MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- The city of Milwaukee's Earn-and-Learn program is wrapping up as summer comes to an end.

Program leaders say it had great success and a high turnout. That may actually be due to the pandemic as many of their processes were executed virtually.

The summer program focuses on providing real-world skills and work experiences for young adults in the Milwaukee region.

This year the program was able to continue with the support of 40 community partners, that helped place 423 youth participants at a job site for the summer.

One of the community partners is All Hands Boatworks, which provides work experience using STEM skills for their interns.

“I didn’t know what to expect like I didn’t really know what to do because I didn’t know how to build boats or none of that," says Jayleen Weems, who interned with All Hands Boatworks.

The internship with the boat company helped the fifteen-year-old learn how to build and repair boats, a trade he was completely unfamiliar with at the beginning of the summer.

“I really enjoyed this because I was always active doing something rather than just sitting around not doing nothing," says Weems.

Matthew Rohrer, the director at the summer program for All Hands Boatworks, says the program not only helps provide great first work experiences for the participants, but a service to the community as well.

“Teaching STEM lessons to Milwaukee students, we have a fleet of rowboats that we wanted to make available to the community to use for the summer for free," says Rohrer.

The Earn-and-Learn summer program had to make many last-minute changes due to the pandemic, but used it as an opportunity to further educate interns on what it is like to operate virtually in the workplace.

“Turning the program, in a week, from a face-to-face process to a virtual process, teaching young people how to upload documents to make them eligible to work…The process had changed from what had been for years," says Toni White, director of Employ Milwaukee. They help area-youth gain confidence and get a better idea of what they might want to do in the future, all while becoming wiser about earning and managing their money along the way.

“When I get older I want to build stuff, more like cars though," says Weems. “Usually when I have money I go to the store and spend it on a whole bunch of stuff, but this time I actually like bought stuff. I bought myself a new TV to put in my room and these AirPods."

The program plans to continue finding ways to innovate for next summer, through the experiences learned by making adjustments in these unprecedented times.