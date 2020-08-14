LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — A recent study by Air-DNA shows that AirBnB bookings are up around 200 percent in certain cities across the U.S., and two of those happen to be in Wisconsin.

In Lake Geneva, where the water sparkles and the town is flourishing, the short term rental homes are seeing a boost too.

“Its been busy compared to previous years, there have been a few more bookings than a few more years. Its just felt busier than previous years because of all the bookings and cancelations,” AirBnB owner Yolanda Frontany said.

Frontany and her husband have been AirBnB super hosts for the past four years, however, when COVID-19 hit she was worried about their side business. To her surprise, after months of canceled bookings Lake Geneva came back to life. She says they have already made back what they lost during those few months.

“We’ve had recently had people from Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Minnesota, so they are coming from all different parts where its easy for them to drive and get here,” Frontany said.

That luxury of driving is one of the perks, Pam Knudsen, with Avalara MyLodgeTax, a company that works with many big names short term rentals, says is attributed to the recent boom in towns like Lake Geneva and Door County in Wisconsin.

“We are seeing an increase in the short term rentals especially in the rural areas. Places where people can go and be by a lake or hiking trails or a mountain. Something where they can get outside and have a change of scenery where they can get out and not necessarily have to deal with a bunch of crowds,” Avalara MyLodgeTax executive Pam Knudsen said.

It’s a welcomed sight to many businesses and short term rental owners who are trying to get back on their feet during this time.