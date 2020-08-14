Caeresa Richardson is getting her boutique Gypsy Freedom ready for its grand opening and she’s utilizing techniques she’s learned along the way.

What You Need To Know Caeresa Richardson, a former corporate engineer, created Gypsy Freedom



Gypsy Freedom is a sustainable clothing store



“Finger spacing your clothing so that people can easily see them and find sizes, also it just looks nicer,” said Richardson.

She’s intentional about what goes on the hangers.

“All of the brands that we carry in here are sustainable fashion brands, meaning that they use organic materials,” Richardson explained, “They use ecofriendly materials, many of my brands partner with charities so they are socially conscious brands.”



Richardson said she’s always been passionate about fashion, but before this new venture, she worked for a number of years as a corporate engineer. She said that experience inspired this new chapter.



“As an engineer specifically looking at sustainability, and social consciousness, I got to see firsthand a lot of the negative effects that manufacturing can have on our environment,” Richardson added, “So, I really wanted to find a way to fuse my technical background and this passion and love I have for fashion, as well as this responsibility I have for my community.”



The name Gypsy Freedom has a special meaning.

“When I think about my life in corporate America and just as a corporate engineer, Gypsy Freedom is almost this woman, I let live in the shadows and in the background," Richardson said. "I think as women, we all have that. We all have this bit of a mask that we wear every day. Gypsy Freedom is the woman behind the mask.”



Behind the scenes, there’s a lot that has to get done before the big day, not to mention, she’s doing all this in the middle of a pandemic.

“So walking around is a dream and it’s a calculated risk that I am taking, a calculated business risk, but it’s also my dream come true,” Richardson said.



She wants others to do the same and helps women walk in their purpose by mentoring entrepreneurs. She has advice for anyone looking to make a fresh start.

“Start with looking at you, looking at yourself, looking at your values and then development a strategic exit strategy that gets you back into an alignment,” Richardson advised.



The bottom line, you can't lose when you bet on yourself.



Gypsy Freedom will have its grand opening on August 31.



The store is located at 312 South Salina Street in Downtown Syracuse.

The hours that day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

