ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Residents at Lancaster Park East, a 500-home community, have been dealing with recurring momentary power outages that they claim have become more frequent in the past three months.

What You Need To Know Brief power outages more frequent in past 3 months, residents say



OUC concedes it has received multiple reports



Utility company said it is working on fixing the problem

Lynda Donnarumma said the interruptions are brief but that they happen so often she’s having difficulties working from home.

“We really need to start honing in on what is going on here and maintaining whatever they fix and ensure we have ongoing electricity and power,” Donnarumma said.

The Orlando Utilities Commission said it has received numerous complaints on the matter.

OUC is now moving forward with switching out fuses in faulty equipment and trimming downed some trees to try to resolve the issue.

While Lancaster Park East is a new community and electrical cables are underground, OUC spokesperson Tim Trudell said the lines that feed into it are still overhead, meaning trees can still be a problem.

“Figur[ing] out what we can do… If it’s a couple of fuses that need to be replaced, or some of the overhead equipment, or some trees that need to be trimmed… We’ll make those repairs, and we’ll make those adjustments,” Trudell added.

Once the power is interrupted, all homes in Lancaster are affected because they’re all on the same circuit, the company indicated. OUC’s team will be on the ground, working on this issues through the weekend, and hopes that it is fixed by Monday, August 17, a spokesman said