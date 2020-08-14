GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida High School Athletic Association has voted to start fall sports on August 24.

The FHSAA met Friday to discuss the pandemic and the viability of starting the fall sports seasons, including football, as planned.

The FHSAA Board of Directors voted 11-5 on the August 24 date and included a clause to allow schools to opt out of competing by September 18.

The board discussed three options for fall sports.

The approved option is to start fall sports’ practice as planned on August 24, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he also supports.

The other options involved delays until October and/or November.

Speakers at the meeting expressed a variety of concerns including state coronavirus numbers geographically, testing, and procedures in the event of outbreaks.

The board also discussed the impact high school sports has on not only students but school districts too.

School districts could potentially lose a lot of money if games are played without fans and students. Seniors especially could lose important scholarship opportunities if they’re not able to take advantage of their time to shine to college recruits.

The FHSAA fall sports include football, cross country, golf, swimming and diving, and volleyball.