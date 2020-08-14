Clearwater Marine Aquarium has found a way to help kids stay afloat in school, while also helping parents keep their heads above water trying to teach them.

The aquarium will be offering socially distanced after school programs, along with virtual lessons to assist parents in teaching this upcoming school year.

The program, specifically designed to fit the current environment the pandemic has created, combines subjects to help kids learn while also having fun.

One example, is turtles.

“They look at hatch success. They look at home many of the hatchlings have made it to the water, how many have made it out of the eggs. So, when we’re talking to students about this, we can talk about fractions and percentages,” said Lisa Oliver, VP of Conservation Education at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

