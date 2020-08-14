MADISON, Wis., (SPECTRUM NEWS) - Many Wisconsin families are in a child care conundrum. Some providers are still closed, some have limited capacity; meanwhile, families are dealing with school schedules completely in flux and a return to the workplace.

“We were not in a stable environment pre-pandemic,” says Wisconsin Department of Children and Families secretary Emilie Amundson.

In an online forum for Wisconsin Policy Forum on Friday, she and others focused on the issues families and providers could have going forward.

“Across our state, about 20 percent [of child care providers] are closed,” Amundson says. “About 12 percent in Milwaukee County.”

It can be difficult for parents to find an open space for their kids, as companies bring people back to the workplace, and the school situation feels like it’s always changing.

Amundson says families should look for providers who are in touch with the school district, so everyone is on the same page.

“Knowing who the early education providers are in your community, who are willing to be flexible and fluid with the school district, who have space available, what those contingency plans look like,” Amundson says. “It’s the constant communication and constant collaboration.”

However, it’s also difficult for providers to stay in business right now. Most child care centers already work on small margins, without a pandemic.

“What we’re seeing and hearing from a lot of centers statewide, families are not necessarily coming back fast enough to be able to really ensure solvency for those centers that decided to reopen,” Amundson says.

Wisconsin got $51 million in federal CARES Act funding for daycare providers. Amundson says in the end, it won’t be enough: Providers will need more money, especially because they can’t operate at full capacity in some places.

“While the $51 million came at the right time, it’s going to take much more for us to stabilize this industry,” Amundson says.

For now, a new map on the DCF website can help parents find open slots at licensed daycares for their kids.

“That’s something we never had pre-COVID,” Amundson says. “Speaking as somebody who just exited the early care and education system with my two kids, I would’ve killed to be able to see that map five years ago when I was looking for care.”

Even then, with the school situation so fluid, families could need child care on very short notice.

Amundson’s advice?

“Parents need to buckle up and be ready for a pretty wild ride.”