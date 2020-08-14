ORLANDO, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic impact is highest among Hispanic children, who are six times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than white children and eight times more likely to be hospitalized, according to a new Centers for Disease Control study .

One of those children who was infected with the novel coronavirus was 2-month-old Matthew Emilio Martinez, who contracted it in late July from his mother, Fally Paz.

“I went back to work at my job at a restaurant for only three days, and then I woke up one morning and couldn’t breathe,” said Paz, 41. Paz said her son lost his appetite, struggled to breathe and speak, and became sluggish.

She said he made a full recovery, but she is worried about the long-term effects.

“It didn’t him too hard, but maybe in the future, he’ll face complications,” Paz said.

Experts said there is still more research to be done to determine that.

Paz is facing lingering effects.

“I’m experiencing memory loss,” Paz said. “I go to do something, then completely forget why. Also, I experience blurry vision.”

Socioeconomic disparities account for part of the reason for the difference between Hispanic and white children, Dr. Luisa Mena of True Health said.

“Not a lot of people from this population, Latino and Blacks, are as insured so by the time they come forward, they might be really ill or really sick,” Mena said.

Dr. Raul Pino, the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said he believes it’s because, “Hispanics live in larger family units, in smaller dwellings that are less conducive to social distancing and protection, and that could be playing a factor.”

When Orange County did its own analysis on the effects of coronavirus by ZIP code, Pino said the highest incidents were among areas where “Latinos tend to live.”

“The pandemic has augmented the health disparities that have existed for years,” Pino said.