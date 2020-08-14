ORLANDO, Fla. — Amway Center is set to host its first events since the coronavirus pandemic began — and the tenant may be in it for the long haul.

WWE is exploring using the downtown Orlando arena — home to the NBA's Orlando Magic — for its big summer pay-per-view show, SummerSlam, on August 23.

But sources also tell Spectrum News 13 that the promotion will be leasing out the venue for the foreseeable future to host other events and live TV tapings, starting this week.

While the arena has not confirmed publicly yet, multiple sources tell me #WWE will in fact hold #SummerSlam at Amway Center in Orlando, with load-in starting as early as tomorrow. @WrestleVotes was first to hint at it. To my knowledge, Amway’s first major event since COVID. https://t.co/rLXPE3WbuT — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 13, 2020

WWE had been running its programing from its Performance Center in Orlando since the pandemic began in March. It also dealt with a coronavirus outbreak in June at the facility.

Load-in began at the Amway Center on Friday for a setup that will also include LED boards that will allow virtual fans to be "present" for the shows like the NBA and Major League Soccer bubbles at ESPN Wide World of Sports.