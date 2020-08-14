Epic Games, the studio behind the hit game Fortnite, filed a lawsuit against Google and Apple after the tech giants pulled the game from their App stores.

The dispute began after Epic Games introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses Apple and Google’s platforms — both tech companies take a 30% cut from in-app purchases in games, which has long been a sticking point with game developers.

In a tweet Thursday, Epic Games parodied Apple's iconic “1984” advertisement to criticize the company pulling “Fortnite” from the App Store.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Fortnite is free, but users can make in-game purchases for additional weapons and skins. Its developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post Thursday that it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct payment plan similar to the system the company uses to process transactions on PC and Mac computers.

Apple and Google said the service violates their guidelines.

“Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services," Apple said in statement.

Google said Fortnite will remain available on Android, just not through its app store. Android users can download the app from other app stores, although that's generally not an option for iPhone users.

Epic Games did not respond to a request from the Associated Press for comment. The company has also filed a complaint against Apple in the U.S. District Court in Northern California for dropping Fortnite.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.