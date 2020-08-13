MILWAUKEE, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Amid the ongoing pandemic, minority-owned small businesses have been among the hardest hit. Besides the typical setbacks, the women-owned small businesses at Underground Makers Market in the downstairs of Sherman Phoenix are thriving.

In this part of Sherman Phoenix, consumers can not only shop local, but they can also watch the business owners and artists hard at work making goods to sell.

“This has just been my sole source of income which was scary at first, but now it’s cool because I am in charge of what I make,” says Jamila Riley of J. Riley designs.

In fact, Riley has grown a successful business out of being crafty. A year ago, the former hairdresser traded in her hair cutting shears to pursue her passion for creating unique and colorful designs of self-expression.

“This is like a dream come true...Being here at Sherman Phoenix is what we always wished for,” Riley says.

Not only does Riley get to turn her passions into profit, but she also gets to engage with her community. With handwork, commitment and creativity those wishes came true.

And now, she even gets to work with one of her favorite people: Her mom.

“We had always talked about working together. So, when my job got eliminated, Jamila told me about this opportunity. She was ecstatic I lost my job, but for me, I just love that we work so well together," says Pam McCreary of At Peace Design and Piece of Mine Jewelry and Accessories. "We have never had that mother-daughter tension, so we have a good time."

McCreary sells little things like small stones to jewelry to t-shirts to remind you to be at peace and to remind everyone that life is too short to stress over the small things.

The duo also gets to share a space with two other female-owned businesses at the underground makers market. Butterscotch Baby Total Body Experience and The Classic Shop complete their girl-power experience.

“We are surrounded by community that is more like a family,” says Riley. “It's really a good time down here being able to express myself creatively and being able to outfit my community has been really awesome. I am such an advocate for, obviously, African American people. I am from the area code 53206 which is deemed the worse for everything-but I beg to differ."

“Being in this building at Sherman Phoenix during its heyday is just an amazing place to be...The vibe here is very uplifting," says McCreary.

A good time that comes while sharing a sense of pride.

“We are able to sell our wares but also offer love, hope and encouragement for others who may be entrepreneurs who are working out of their homes cause that's where we started, to show them that. with tenacity. Keep pushing and a lot of prayer - you can make it its possible dreams do come true," says Riley.

You can learn more about the Underground Makers Market and its businesses, here.