There's plenty missing this summer when it comes to foods you find at festivals and fairs. But you don't have to go without cotton candy.

A place in Irondequoit is making plenty of fluffy fun. Falanga's Gourmet Artisan Cotton Candy is showing off 48 flavors of the sweet stuff.

"We have 48 flavors; cherry, blue raspberry, fireball, Key lime pie, we have pickle, hot chilies, and I mixed together a smores flavor myself, and there’s strawberry shortcake," said Jennifer Falanga.

You can still get your fluffy candy floss fix this summer with Falanga’s Gourmet Artisan Cotton Candy. Jennifer Falanga does private parties and spins her sugar in 48 flavors at the Avon Flea Market every Sun 9-2. @SPECNewsROC #festivalfood #cottoncandy #roc pic.twitter.com/FEXcGRlQyw — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 13, 2020

Falanga started spinning candy floss a year ago. She learned her sugar skills working at Seabreeze and Blue Cross Arena and decided to open her own business.

"Yes, it is floss actually they call it candy floss. In Australia they don’t call it cotton candy they call it fairy floss which is kind of cute," Falanga said.

She was booked for the summer festival season but once COVID-19 canceled those gigs she started mapping out new places to turn a profit like backyard parties, free deliveries, weddings, and outdoor markets.

Falanga’s uses organic sugar and natural flavors and colors. Jennifer Falanga started her cotton candy career at Seabreeze and Blue Cross Arena. She went for it and opened her own candy business last year @SPECNewsROC #SmallBusiness pic.twitter.com/hvgzqG8hxg — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 13, 2020

"When I started everything up at the beginning of the year I put all the money that I had saved up for the businesses towards rents for festivals and then the COVID thing happened so I had to revamp the plan."

Falanga's calls her cotton candy gourmet because it’s not your average cotton candy, there is nothing artificial about it.

"I actually have a nephew who has a ton of food allergies so I wanted to find something that he could have because I figured if he can have it then anybody can have it. It’s just delicious!"

Falanga's does custom orders and is set up every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avon Flea Market. She also sells her cotton candy at the Heart of Hilton Gift Shop in the village of Hilton.

You can reach Falanga's at (585) 415-1817.