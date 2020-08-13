SNOW CAMP, N.C. -- A dairy farmer who bottles his own milk says, like many other businesses, he's been hit hard by COVID-19.



Randy Lewis, with Ran-Lew Dairy in Alamance County, is now selling ice cream to local stores and offering curbside to fill the gap. Lewis says it's helping keep his family business afloat.



“If we don’t be proactive about protecting the farmland left, there’s not gone be much overtime," Lewis says.



Lewis's farm is also part of the Alamance County Farmland Preservation Program, which offers funding to help protect family farms from non-farm development, or other negative impacts.

He says he's thankful that even during tough times like this, he knows the land will be saved for future generations.

The farm preservation program will begin accepting applications again starting September 1.