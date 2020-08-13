ORLANDO, Fla. — A corrections officer assigned to a women's state prison in Ocala has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections said Thursday.

Officer Joseph Foster, who worked at the Florida Women's Reception Center, died August 3. The facility has more than 1,300 female adult inmates.

He had worked for the Department of Corrections for more than a decade.

He's the second corrections officer to die after a positive coronavirus test, the agency said. More than 1,800 Department of Corrections employees and contractors have tested positive in recent months.

"Officer Foster was a courageous officer who worked each day fulfilling the values of the Florida Department of Corrections," agency Secretary March Inch said in a news release. "We are keeping Officer Foster’s family, friends and fellow staff members in our prayers and will never forget his selfless service to the state of Florida.”

The Florida Women's Reception Center is next to Lowell Correctional Institution, where more than 900 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

In Lake County, two longtime detention deputies have died in recent months after being infected with the coronavirus.