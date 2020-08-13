Hundreds of Orange County children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health, Orange County said Wednesday night.

During that period, 309 children have tested positive for COVID 19, Pino said in a briefing for the Orange County Public Schools Medical Advisory Committee, which is tasked with advising the county how to safely reopen schools.

What You Need To Know Schools are preparing to open before the end of the month



About 25 percent of kids testing positive are asymptomatic



Health department official expects some transmission



Raul Pino hopes for significant enrollment in distance learning

In all, the total number of people under the age of 18 who have tested positive in Orange County is 2,021, Pino told the committee made up of doctors and pediatricians from children’s hospitals and other medical officials in the county.

Overall, medical officials are seeing a steady decline of the pandemic, Pino said, but the county is not yet down to the positivity rate of 5 percent that medical experts have advised to wait for before reopening school campuses.

When asked directly by a committee member whether he felt it was appropriate to reopen campuses soon knowing this information, Pino said that he hopes enough children will take digital learning, to allow proper distancing in schools.

He added that "more than likely there will be transmission." About 25 percent of children in Orange County who test positive are asymptomatic, according to Pino, and that can cause problems if they go to a classroom.

He indicated that the actual number of asymptomatic cases could be even higher because the health department only knows about those who were tested.

“In general, children do play an important role in the transmission of the disease because they don’t have any symptoms, and for the general part, many of them will not seek care, or seek testing, and continue to spread the disease,” Pino said.



When asked directly about testing options for the district, Pino said he has 10,000 testing kits reserved for when schools reopen.



They are not rapid tests, which he said would be much more effective.



Pino said Orange County has not received those resources from the state, but he added that the health department is trying to negotiate a deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to get the league to donate rapid testing for schools, but that agreement is still in the works. The NBA is completing its season in a controlled environment at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex.