COCOA, Fla. — Mask mandates in Central Florida cities continue to grow this weekend, as the city of Cocoa is the latest to require people to mask up.

What You Need To Know Some business owners said they needed city's backing



Asking customers to wear masks was difficult for employees, they said



Violators can perform community service instead of paying fine



Some exceptions to mask order are provided

With more than 400 cases in the county and a few residents passing away from coronavirus, city leaders felt it was necessary to say you have to wear a masks instead of you are strongly encouraged.

Recognizing an uptick in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus, the Cocoa City Council passed an emergency ordinance Wednesday night to require people to wear a face covering when in places open to the public and made the order enforceable.

Ossorio's General Manager Emma Kirkpatrick said she is doing her part, but not everyone is.

“When we started seeing the uptick in cases, we put the mask sign on the door and provided face masks for everyone that comes in,” Kirkpatrick said.

But she said it put her employees in uncomfortable positions with some customers without the backing of the city.

Kirkpatrick and says the ordinance will alleviate potentially uncomfortable interactions with customers about face coverings.

"At least give us the backing to say we are not the bad guys. We want you to wear face masks to protect yourself and customers, but the city is requiring it so it takes the pressure off of us and puts that pressure on the city," she said.

During a July 22 Cocoa City Council meeting, members expressed the need to take the burden of requiring masks to keep the community safe off of businesses.

“We've had more residents die … from COVID, “ one council member said. “It’s starting to hit home. We need to do something to protect our community.”

Under the emergency ordinance, code enforcement will issue a $50 civil citation for a third violation or more of not wearing a face covering. Those who cannot pay the fine have the option of doing one hour of community service instead.

The ordinance does provide exemptions for babies under 2 years old and, at the discretion of a legal guardian, for children under 6 years old. Masks are not required when social distancing is possible, in a motor vehicle, or when the person has a health condition that wouldn't allow face coverings.

“We need to take every step possible to get this over as quickly as possible,” Kirkpatrick said. “I'm doing everything right, and it makes me mad when I see some people aren't and just continuing the situation. If people keep acting like that, we are never going to get through this.”

Brevard County has reported more than 6,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic started, with more than 400 and counting in Cocoa.​