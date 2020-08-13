SHEBOYGAN, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS)- Museums across Wisconsin and beyond have been feeling the financial crunch of the COVID-19 pandemic for months. It comes amid lost admissions revenue and a decrease in donations. For children’s museums, several unique challenges can make reopening even more difficult.

For the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan, COVID-19 has created some significant financial challenges. The museum has been closed since March, meaning they have not been able to gain any revenue from ticket admissions. It also comes at a time when the cost of increased cleaning practices and cleaning supplies will add additional expense.

The museum is working to raise $130,000 to balance out their lost revenue and keep the doors open. Museum Executive Director Jackie Erdman says she wants the community to know that they need donations.

Erdman says the museum will likely not be able to reopen until at least 80 percent of the fundraising goal is met.

The museum is launching online donation campaigns to help raise the necessary funds. For more information about how you can donate, you can visit their website.