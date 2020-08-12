The state's chief administrative judge issued a memo Wednesday extending the ban on marshals serving residential evictions until October 1.



Governor Cuomo issued an executive order last week extending it until September 4, but the court is amending its rules through the end of next month.



The ban includes outstanding or new warrants. In addition, the revised court procedure continues to suspend eviction proceedings filed on or after March 17th. Cases filed before March 17 may proceed. But the order does ensure that no residential tenant can be physically evicted until at least October 1.