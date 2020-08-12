NATIONWIDE – Discount department store chain Stein Mart this week announced it has filed for bankruptcy and will close most, if not all, of its stores.

Stein Mart is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and operates 281 stores in 30 states. Many of those stores are located in Texas and California. Like many retail outlets, the chain has been hammered by the economic downturn that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the company said it is liquidating inventory via going-out-of-business sales.

“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business. The Company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale. The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business. I would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and support," Stein Mart Chief Exectutive Officer Hunt Hawkins wrote in the press release.

Stein Mart shares have dropped 56 percent this year, and as of Wednesday were priced under $1.

Specializing in clothing for women and men, the chain also carries shoes, home décor and accessories.

Stein Mart was founded in 1908 by immigrant Sam Stein, who opened his first store in Greenville, Mississippi. In 1977, the chain grew from three stores to 40, and then to 123 stores by 1996.