Eastman Kodak is responding to investigations into insider trading that put on hold a $765 million loan from the federal government to launch a new pharmaceutical business.

During an earnings conference call Tuesday, Executive Chairman Jim Continenza said he appreciates and supports the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation's decision to await clarification before moving forward with the loan process.

Continenza and other leaders were issued stock options the day before the announcement, and are accused of buying stock while negotiating the loan.

The SEC and House of Representatives are investigating. Kodak has also launched an internal review.