Like gyms, local bowling alley owners are looking for guidance from the state on when they’ll be able to reopen, and considering a lawsuit.

Several of the people who run bowling alleys across the Hudson Valley met at Middletown’s Quinnz Pinz Monday night to discuss their options.

Bowling alleys were one of the businesses taken off the Phase 4 reopening list, and the state has not given any timeline for when they may reopen.

Owners tell Spectrum News that after six months of closure they're considering court action, but mainly they want clarification from the Governor.

“We’re really eager to hear from him. Whatever the answer is, we just wanna hear it. And we would like to put our heads to rest, you know,” said Jaime Quinn, owner of Quinnz Pinz.

Before any suit is filed, these bowling alley owners, along with others statewide, plan to visit the Capitol on Thursday to ask for guidance from the state.