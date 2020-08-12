NATIONWIDE — First it was hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Then it was disinfecting wipes. Now Dr Pepper is the latest product to be in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Pepper has acknowledged that its drinks — all flavors — have been difficult to find on store shelves lately.

“Having trouble finding your favorite Dr. Pepper product?” the soda brand wrote in a tweet earlier this week. “We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees.”

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper, the company that owns the soda brand, told CNN the shortage is a result of increased demand. In a statement to NBC’s “Today” show, the company said sales of Dr Pepper have been up for the past four years, including a 15% increase in 2020.

There also has been a shortage of aluminum cans due to people drinking more soda and beer at home, rather than from fountains and kegs at restaurants and bars. But Dr Pepper has not blamed the can shortage for its own supply struggles.

Toilet paper maker Charmin was quick to bring some levity to Dr Pepper’s situation, tweeting: “Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.”