DEBARY, Fla. -- Nearly eight years after Robert Remus Sr. was found dead in the St. Johns River, his adult son was taken into custody and charged in his father's death, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Robert Remus Jr. charged with second-degree murder



He is being held without bond at Volusia County's jail



His father's body was found on December 12, 2012

Robert Remus Jr., 51, of DeBary was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The body of the elder Remus, then 67, was found floating in the St. Johns River north of Highbanks Marina, 488 West Highbanks Road, DeBary in December 12, 2012, according to Andrew Gant, a spokesman for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon recovery from the water, it was discovered that the victim had a rope tied around his body and tethered to an object below the water," Gant said in Wednesday statement. "At autopsy, the victim was positively identified and his death was ruled a homicide."

Son charged in 2012 murder of father, who was found in St. Johns River: https://t.co/8OjzEFonWN pic.twitter.com/7bno7a6v0s — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 12, 2020

Investigators learned the both father and son had left Highbanks Marina together on a pontoon boat a few days before the elder Remus was found dead.

Detectives says the younger Remus was the last person to see his father alive.

"In addition, after his father was found dead, Remus Jr. began telling various accounts of his father’s whereabouts to several different parties, all while continuing to frequent his father’s residence," Gant added.

Remus had his father's cell phone after his death and gained financially when his assets were liquidated in probate court.

The son received "thousands of dollars," Gant said.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit detectives continued to work on the case over the years. Robert Remus Jr. was deemed a "person of interest." But detectives didn't have enough evidence to arrest him.

That changed over the last year.

"Major Case Unit Detective Seth Amrhine reviewed the case and developed some new investigative leads," Gant said. "Detective Amrhine used updated technology to review cell phone records, had DNA evidence re-analyzed and conducted new interviews with those related to the case. He also worked with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit on the case review."

Detective Amrhine obtained a warrant for the arrest of Remus Jr. as the person responsible for his father’s death.

He was taken into custody without incident at his home in DeBary on Tuesday.