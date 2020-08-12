The CEOs of more than two dozen major companies have announced a new partnership committed to creating jobs, and keeping jobs in the city.

It's called the New York Jobs CEO Council.

Its goal is to collectively hire 100-thousand New Yorkers for apprenticeships and high-paying jobs between now and 2030.

These are top-level employers, mostly tech, financial and health care opportunities. JP Morgan, Con Edison and others are included.

"This is what we want to see. Private sectors stepping in, showing that they're going to play their part. Public sector doing everything that we can in New York City. Now, let's get the federal government in the game with that stimulus and we can keep building and building," said the mayor in a press briefing.

25,000 jobs will be set aside for CUNY graduates.

Employers will work with schools to help tailor coursework to prepare students for the jobs of the future.

There also will be an emphasis in hiring among historically under-served communities.