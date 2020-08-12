OLDSMAR, Fla. — In the latest Chef's Kitchen segment Chef Benjamin Bowman from Craft Street Kitchen in Oldsmar makes the Shorty’s Rebel Burger, one of the restaurant's signature burgers.

And....Bartender Alex Vollmers mixes up their signature smoked Old Fashioned.

Craft Street Kitchen

Thai Chili Short rib:

Boneless short rib- 5 lb. Kosher salt- 11⁄2 Tbsp Black pepper- 1⁄2 Tbsp Granulated Garlic- 2 Tbsp Olive oil- 1⁄4 cup Spanish onion- 3 cups, chopped

Celery- 13⁄4 cups, chopped

Jalapeno pepper- 1⁄2 cup, chopped with seeds Red wine- 350 ml Beef stock- 3 qt Chipotle base- 2 Tbsp

Cilantro- 1⁄4 cup, chopped

Thai chili sauce- 1⁄4 cup

BBQ sauce- 1⁄4

- Season short rib on both sides with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. In a large saute pan, heat the olive oil over high heat and sear the short rib on both sides, about 3-4 minutes per side.

- Transfer short rib to a stock pot or rondeaux style pot and add onion, celery, jalapenos, red wine, beef stock, chipotle base and cilantro

- Bring ingredients to a boil. Turn heat to low. Cover and allow to simmer for 4 hours

- Turn off heat, uncover pot and allow to cool for 30 minutes

- Carefully remove short rib from braising mixture, it will be falling apart

- Place short rib in a mixing bowl and use tongs to pull meat apart, removing any fatty pieces

- Mix in BBQ sauce and Thai chili sauce with short rib. Reserve for burger. Can be covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days Garlic aioli

Mayonnaise- 8 cups Cilantro- 3⁄4 cups, chopped Scallions- 3⁄4 cups, chopped Fresh lime juice- 1⁄2 cup Garlic, minced- 1⁄4 cup Crushed red pepper- 3 Tbsp Kosher salt- 11⁄2 Tbsp Black pepper- 1⁄2 Tbsp Smoked paprika- 3 Tbsp

- In a mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for use

BBQ rub

Kosher salt- 1⁄2 cup

Chili powder- 2 Tbsp Cumin, ground- 1 Tbsp Thyme, dried- 1 Tbsp Granulated garlic- 2 Tbsp Onion powder- 1 Tbsp Paprika- 1 Tbsp Brown sugar- 1 1⁄2 Tbsp

- Mix all ingredients Onion rings

Colossal onions- 6 each, cut to 1 inch rings and separated Flour- 3 cups Black pepper- 2 Tbsp Granulated garlic- 4 Tbsp Kosher salt- 21⁄2 Tbsp Buttermilk- as needed

- Mix flour, granulated garlic, and salt

- Bread onion rings individually by soaking them first in buttermilk, Breading with flour mix, back into buttermilk, and finishing with more flour mix

- Place onto baking tray lined with parchment paper

- Can be stored in freezer for later use. Allow to freeze on a baking tray, then store in zip-lock bag Fried pickles Kosher dill pickle chips- 30-40 each, drained Flour- 2 cups Guinness beer- 2 cups Corn starch- 2 lb.

Cayenne pepper- 1⁄2 Tbsp Black pepper- 1⁄2 Tbsp Granulated garlic- 1 Tbsp Onion powder- 1 Tbsp

- Whisk flour and Guinness together in a mixing bowl

- Mix cornstarch and spices together in a separate bowl

- Coat pickles with flour & beer mixture first, then bread with cornstarch mixture

- Place onto baking tray lined with parchment paper

- Can be stored in freezer for later use -Allow to freeze on a baking tray, then store in zip-lock bag

Cooking & Plating Procedure:

8 oz Burger patty- 1 each

5 inch brioche bun- 1 each

Melted butter- 1 Tbsp

Baby arugula- 1⁄2 oz

Smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

1 oz BBQ rub- 2 tsp

Olive oil- 2 Tbsp

Thai chili short rib- 2 oz

Fried pickles- 3 each

Fried onion ring- 1 each

Garlic aioli- 3 Tbsp

Soybean or canola oil for frying- as needed

- In a fryer or stock pot, heat canola or soybean oil (about 4 inches deep if using a pot) to 350 degrees. Fry onion rings for 3-4 minutes until golden and crisp. Fry pickles for 2-3 minutes until golden and crispy

- Brush both sides of bun with butter and toast bun In a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat until golden brown- about 1 minute

- Heat a saute pan, cast iron skillet, or griddle over high heat.

- Season burger on both sides with BBQ rub

- Sear burger in 1 Tbsp olive oil on both sides to desired temperature. Top with gouda cheese

- While cheese is melting, re heat short rib in 1 Tbsp olive oil. Can be cooked right beside the burger

- Place arugula on bottom bun and top with burger. Top burger with short rib and onion ring

- Spread aioli on top bun and place pickles on top of ailoi

- Carefully flip the top bun over on the burger

And don't forget the Old Fashioned....

Smoked Old Fashioned

2 fl oz Simple syrup

2 dashes Black walnut bitters

2 fl oz Bourbon

Stir over crushed ice

Use a small torch to light a cedar plank until smoking. Place rocks glass over plank to smoke Place a large ice cube in the glass and strain mixture into glass Rub the rim with an orange peel and place peel in drink ENJOY!!

ENJOY!!!