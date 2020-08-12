BOONE, N.C. -- A bookstore in Boone is asking for your help. The owner says they had to lock the doors after customers were not abiding by the appointment only plan due to the coronavirus.



Now, they are still selling books by placing them outside the door, but sales are down 70 percent.



Owner Mary Ruthless has now started a GoFundMe page to help with finances.



She says it is not easy to ask for help but it is necessary.



"Without that help, I don't know that we will make it to the holidays, and it's my goal to make it to 2021 and for many years to come, but if we don't have help then I just don't think that's possible," Ruthless says.



Ruthless says the store is also able to sell books using their pick-up window. You can call the store or order books online which will then be ready for you to pick up.



