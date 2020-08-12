CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bryson Best is a YouTuber, blogger, and now a small business owner.



When the pandemic hit, the third grader wanted to find a way to help people stay safe. He started selling “coronavirus kits,” which are small bags with a washable face mask, hand sanitizer, and even some candy to lift people’s spirits.

He’s sold enough to where he was able to donate $200 to local charity Baby Bundles, a nonprofit he visited on a field trip in school that gives supplies to new mothers in need.



“I really love playing a lot, but sometimes you're just gonna have to make a difference and change a little bit,” Best said.



He’s even drawn interest from a distributor in California, so people can now order his masks online.