Tops is now taking part in the Flashfood program at six locations here in Western New York.

Through an app, shoppers can purchase items nearing their sell by date for up to 50 percent off. Those products include produce, meat, deli, bakery, and dairy items.

The goal of the Flashfood program will be to keep more unnecessary waste out of landfills.

"With today's economic environment, our customers are constantly looking for ways to stretch their grocery dollar. So, we're really excited to bring them the flashfood program. To be able to get a quality product at a fantastic price and help us with the sustainability mission that we have," Tops Marketing Director Ed Rick said.

The Flashfood app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.