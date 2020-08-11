KIEL, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Yellow signs dot the lawn in front of Amerequip in Kiel.

“NOW HIRING: APPLY ONLINE.”

The original equipment manufacturer makes everything from skid steer attachments to equipment used on refuse collection vehicles — and it’s in need of people. One of the toughest jobs to fill: welder.

“We’ve hired eight welders in the past two weeks, and we’re looking to hire more,” said Mike VanderZanden, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

That’s part of the reason the company partnered with Kiel High School, Miller Electric, and Lakeshore Technical College to provide new welding equipment to students. The gear was delivered to the school Monday.

The school offers the program as a way for students to build skills in a trade with multiple job options in and around Kiel.

“A lot of [students] come into this school not knowing what they want to do,” said Ron Schneider, a Tech-Ed instructor at the high school. “If we can give them some paths — welding being one of them that predominates in the area — we’ve got three, four, five different manufacturers that do a lot of welding.”

One of the culprits of the shortage is retirements: Older workers are reaching the end of their careers and leaving a deficit of skilled workers.

The equipment expands not only the number of students who can take the class, but credit changes done in conjunction with Lakeshore Technical college will also speed up the process of earning a welding certification.

That in turn means homegrown talent for places like Amerequip.

Schneider said the expansion wouldn’t have happened without a collaborative effort between educators and business.

“There’s no way a school on its own would be putting in 12 brand new welders in one day,” he said. “We might get one every five years — if we can figure out how to budget for that.”

The equipment is the same workers are using on the production floor at Amerequip.

“These students are not working on five, 10 and 15 year old equipment, they’re working on brand new equipment,” VanderZanden said. “That’s going to help them in the next phase of their life and get them excited and enthused.”