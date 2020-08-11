SOUTHPORT, N.C. – The Southport ferry closed for repairs in early January with plans to be back open by April, but the pandemic brought the project to a screeching halt and forced completion months down the road.



Businesses all throughout Southport felt the loss as foot traffic and sales dropped by 30 percent.



Mo Meehan was used to looking outside and knowing exactly when the ferry was in. Groups of people would be strolling by, enjoying the many restaurants and small businesses the downtown area has to offer.



“We were like 'OK, it's only until April,' ” Meehan says. “ 'It's supposed to be open before Easter. We can manage. We can make this happen.' Then when we were told we were going to have to shut down indefinitely, that is very scary for lots of different reasons.”



The streets were quiet for a time, but owners were pleasantly surprised at the support they received from the local community. After they were forced to shut down for two months by statewide stay-at-home orders, they were eager to open their doors again.



Customers did not disappoint and Dondi Bolding, owner of Talefeathers, says she had better sales this June than she did last year. The Southport community has rallied around these businesses in need and is working with them to make the downtown area a vibrant and active place.



“They hadn't been shopping for months in person so they were ready to come out and enjoy themselves and have a bit of normalcy in the new normal that we have now,” Meehan says.



The ferry recently reopened just before Hurricane Isaias slammed the Carolina coast. Business was not impacted by the storm and Meehan says she can already see a difference in the amount of customers coming back in the stores.



Tourist season is winding down for this year, but after missing out on most of summer, the shops are planning to stage community events later this fall.