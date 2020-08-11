SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.— A popular afterschool program is being suspended at several schools ahead of reopening, Seminole County Public Schools officials said Monday

What You Need To Know SCPS cited low enollment for the suspesions



Some parents said the program helped them tremendously



The closures involve all middle schools



Elementary schools affected are Hamilton, Midway, and Pine Crest

Parents said there was no warning about the KidZone program being suspended for three elementary schools — Hamilton, Midway, and Pine Crest — and all middle schools because of low eneollment.

With a new virtual learning format, many parents said they were already feeling extra weight on their shoulders.

Parents like Jenn Devine rely on the KidZone afterschool program to take some of that weight off.

“Mental health-wise, it is a tremendous asset to have," Devine said. “My husband took a pay cut because of COVID, and daycare is so very expensive, and this is such an affordable option for families. It was very affordable for us.”

Devine said she is lucky her daughter’s school isn’t one of those affected, but she said considering which schools are, this is an especially big blow.

“I know that some of them are in very low-income areas," she said, "so I know that that’s going to be probably exceptionally hard on those parents that work and have jobs.”

Devine said she’s seen all sides of the equation, and she hopes she sees a solution that works for everyone.

“As a parent and a teacher, I understand the concerns of both sides, and it just stinks all around,” Devine said. “We’re in a really rough situation. I just hope people have compassion for everybody.”

The programs are set to start August 17.