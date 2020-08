Local businesses in Onondaga County in need of help can now apply for a share of $500,000 in grant money.

It will help small businesses and non-profits pay for required health and safety measures in the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes PPE and sanitizing stations, among other items.

An organization is allowed up to $10,000 and it must be a reimbursement.

It will be administered by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency.