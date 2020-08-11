MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport now has a new shopping destination that pays tribute to the city’s Bronzeville District and Milwaukee’s Black history.

A ribbon cutting event was held Tuesday for the Bronzeville Crossing shop located in the airport’s C Concourse. Through graphics, maps, and music shoppers are able to learn about the Bronzeville area as they purchase a magazine or snack.

The new store is part of a multi-year shopping and dining refresh project inside the airport. Part of the refresh has been to put greater emphasis on Milwaukee’s neighborhoods and culture. In 2019, the airport debuted the Summerfest Marketplace, and has since rebranded several other stores.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who attended the ribbon cutting event, said having Bronzeville represented is important.

“When people come to the airport they should be able to see the distinct neighborhoods that represent Milwaukee and Milwaukee County and that is what this is about,” Crowley said.

In addition to highlighting the Bronzeville area, the goal is to incorporate products made or created near the area for sale in the shop. ​