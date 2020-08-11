With businesses reopening and Governor Cuomo announcing schools can resume in person this fall, one local company is adapting their product to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Before the pandemic, Eclipse Shading Systems in Middletown made retractable awnings and exterior screens for homes and businesses.

Now, they’ve shifted their product to help make everyday errands safer.

“We saw the need back in March, especially for our own office to be able to open again, and we knew we had the technology. We make custom-made shades so it was an easy transition for us,” said Larry Bedosky, director of marketing at Eclipse Shading Systems.

They replaced the shades with clear plastic liner, making everything from remote control models to the standard pull up and pull down.

They’ve installed these barriers in local schools, businesses and even cars – they’ll help rideshare drivers, as well as taxis and limo companies.

“The transmission is nearly impossible, of any type of virus to be transmitted from the driver, or from the passenger to the driver,” said William Senken of MTC Limousine.

Bedosky says he thinks this product will stay around, even after the pandemic dies down.

Now businesses and schools can be prepared for any disease and make their overall environment healthier.

“Again, that cashier kind of mentality. If you go to Shop Rite or Price Chopper you see they already have those hard plastic shields, but we have sold them to liquor stores, diners, delis,” said Bedosky.