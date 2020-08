McMahon says there will be tough decisions for the county legislature ahead.

He says with no federal relief from the coronavirus, the county will have to cut workforce hours soon.

McMahon says he'll ask for budgeting flexibility from lawmakers before the end of the month.

New York State could reduce Onondaga County funding another $20 million if there's not help from Washington.

Onondaga County has already frozen vacant positions, offered an early retirement program and cut part-time workers.