Following an unusually quiet Travers Day weekend, Saratoga Springs is struggling greatly with the loss of tourism due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Saratoga Springs is one of the many areas struggling with a lack of tourism this summer, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited the area on Monday to sit down with business owners to discuss what's working and what's not Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to "open their wallets" to businesses in their towns that are depending on tourism to stay afloat Businesses like amusement parks have yet to receive the green light to open. Hochul says the state is monitoring infection rates in other states before making a decision ​But, with restrictions loosening, the industry as a whole is looking at a comeback. ​But, with restrictions loosening, the industry as a whole is looking at a comeback.

Creativity and adaptivity: it's a common theme among business leaders in and around Saratoga who met with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul at the Saratoga Automobile Museum Monday.

“People just want to come out and look at cars and then hopefully they’ll stay in town and go out to dinner and walk around the shops of Saratoga,” said Carly Connors, executive director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

The museum is hosting car shows downtown after its doors were shut for more than three months, due to the pandemic.

It's also allowing up to 50 visitors to the museum itself.

“We were a little slow in July. I think people were just a little worried about coming back out. But in August, our numbers are a little higher than they were last year at this time," said Connors.

The lieutenant governor is hosting a series of roundtable discussions to see what's working and what's not, in an effort to rebuild the industry.

“They were closed for months. Some of them will not be able to be reopened which is absolutely tragic and devastating,” said Hochul (D-NY).

Some businesses have yet to be given the green light to open.

Perhaps most notably, amusement parks, like the Great Escape.

“What we’re doing is examining what’s happening in other states, as well in terms of infection rate and these areas where there is cause for concern. Our experts are telling us right now they are,” said Hochul.

Hochul continues to call on the federal government for assistance and is encouraging New Yorkers to plan "staycations" to bolster their local economies and businesses that rely heavily on tourism.

“The numbers are safe. You should go out and socially distance and wear your mask. You should go out and support them. Open up your wallets. You're not going to take that trip to another state this year. You’re not going abroad. You’re not going on a cruise. You’re staying home,” said Hochul.

It's the type of mentality that is leading to a crop of visitors at the automobile museum.

“When I first started this job, I would hear from so many people that I’ve never been into the museum. We’re finally seeing those people who want to come out to the community, to support the community and check out what’s here in Saratoga,” said Connors.