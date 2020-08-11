Wedding coordinator Brittni Menard knows the challenges the venue and couples face well — she’s also planning her own this year.

Menard, the manager of events at Tower Hill Botanic Gardens, says, “I feel like that helps. I’m able to empathize with them. I understand what they’re going through. No one expected this to happen.”

Tower Hill weddings are much smaller these days. The Boylston venue won’t have to make any changes with the governor’s latest reopening rollback because they've already limited capacity to 25 people.

Robert Burgess, Tower Hill’s communications manager, says, “That gives us the wiggle room in case it’s a rain date. They can move into one of our larger conservatories.”

“Most of the weddings are taking place in the evening hours after the gardens are closed so there’s few people here to begin with,” Mark Richardson, Tower Hill’s director of horticulture, adds.

Almost all wedding ceremonies take place in the secret garden. Guests are required to wear masks and couples can choose whether or not they wear them during the ceremony. Tower Hill typically hosts 35-50 weddings, but it’s different this year.

“A lot of people still want to get married. They don’t know how they can do that. They want to make sure everyone is safe while having their ceremony and that their guests aren’t at any more risk, but still get to enjoy those moments together,” Menard adds.

Menard and her fiancé got engaged at Tower Hill and are having a backyard wedding in October. She says more couples are calling now, realizing they’d rather get married in a more intimate setting than wait.

She says, “In Massachusetts we're in this phase for a while, so at this point we have a pretty good understanding of what can and can’t be done.”

Tower Hill does have a reopening task force making decisions according to state and health guidelines. Menard says they’re doing one to two intimate ceremonies a week right now and most are only ceremonies without receptions.