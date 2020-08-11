Albany County Executive Dan McCoy is calling on the federal government to step in and help local municipalities and businesses as they continue to struggle during the pandemic.

McCoy says he's hoping small business owners will be the beneficiaries of the next round of PPP loans.

Returning to school was also a topic of discussion in Albany County during McCoy's presser on Monday.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen says the safety of students and teachers is of the utmost importance.

Whalen says she understands why there is some anxiety surrounding the upcoming school year, but she's confident in the planning and preparation that's gone into developing a plan for students.

"The compliance that we have noticed and the education we have noticed in New York state. The plans that the educators have worked so hard, all the different school districts, to come up with, is really laudable. While we cannot say this is completely a risk free environment, looking at the rest of the country we're in a pretty good place," said Whalen.