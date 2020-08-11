A federal judge has ruled wedding venues in New York can now operate at 50 percent capacity, but that leaves some with more questions.

"It's been tough, we usually do anywhere from 42 to 50 weddings and we've hosted three so far this year when we should have been 30 into the season already," said Kaine Gascon who operates the Cobblestone Wedding Barn in Wheatland.

While he believes the judge's ruling to allow up to 50 percent capacity for wedding venues is a step in the right direction, he is unsure how it applies to him.

Gascon explains the judge's ruling was for venues that are restaurants that also hold weddings and mostly left out the single venues like his.

For now, Gascon is sticking to a 50 person limit.

"The first 10 minutes of me calling them and saying, 'hey look, the rule is 50.' It's literally silence. Then 2 or 5 minutes, then someone else will get on the phone and say, 'hey this is so and so's mom or hey this is so and so's bride's maid. She just fell apart," said Gascon.

Buffalo-area venue owner Clinton Holcomb was a complainant in that federal suit. He believes the ruling is a big deal.

"What it means is that there is finally some clarity, and couples don't have to worry about, you know, state officials coming in to shut down weddings because that was a real concern," Holcomb explained.

The decision is one that came too late for Erika Wells and Scott Bishop who are set to get married in less than 2 weeks.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, their guest list went from 250 to 30 and they are not making any changes.

"Who do you decide can come? Who can't? It's also about people's safety too. Do you put everyone's safety at risk? How do you decide what to do?" said Wells.

"It was originally going to be in a really tight venue and we've since opened it up. We're going to be doing it in a Letchworth State Park so everybody can abide by the guidelines and stay as far apart as needed," Bishop added.

Gascon believes it would be more helpful for the state to come out with guidelines on how wedding venues should operate.

"To have a little bit of consideration for this $100 million industry in just this area alone would change it for so many people," said Gascon.