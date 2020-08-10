ORLANDO, Fla. — The big day has arrived for Orange County Schools.

And with an all-virtual start, there will be hiccups today for one of the nation's largest school districts.

But students and parents won’t be alone if they need help with their children's virtual learning.

Along with the district themselves, the University of Central Florida is also offering assistance to parents using Lauch Ed.

Parent Jane Dunkleburger has two children, a daughter who is a senior, and a 10th grade son. She and her kids have been doing the best they can to preparing for the school year.

“The thing I have learned the things we cant control you just have to go with it," she said. "We have to take it with a grain of salt, patience and grace, and all the teachers out there, I wish the best of luck to everyone.”

But Dunkleburber does have some concerns.

“I am concerned with the traffic, the internet traffic," she said. "How is that going to work with testing?"

The UCF College of Community Innovation and Education is working to help parents during the school year by setting up a hotline parents can call to ask questions about subject matters.

They can ask about any subject, K-12.

The UCF resources will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline number is (407) 823-0687. They also have an email questions at parentsteachccie@ucf.edu.

The hotline will have 35 people to assist parents. If they cannot answer your question right away they look into, and get back with you in 24 hours.

“Have a question about geography that I am not able to answer or help my child or they can ask them about behavior," said Pamela “Sissi” Carroll, who works in the Community Innovation and Education department.

“(We're) ready to be a resource for our community.”