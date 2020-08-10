RALEIGH, N.C. -- Retail stores continue to find creative ways to make a sale.

Several big box stores have filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic. One boutique in the Triangle has found a way not only to stay afloat, but to flourish.

Master style coach Mary Michele Nidiffer, founder of the StyleFinder Boutique, hosts Facebook Live videos to show women how they can look their best and shop right from their living rooms.

“I call it 'shoppertainment,' says Nidiffer. “It’s fun. It lets you forget what’s happening in the real world.”

The real world issues of the pandemic have caused the boutique, located in the Raleigh's North Hills shopping district, to open with limited hours and appointments. However, the online commerce option has opened up doors to customers not just located in the Triangle, a feat this boutique would have never dreamed of in the past.

“Clients are in Pennsylvania or Illinois or Texas or Arizona,” Nidiffer says.

Sales are almost on par with this time last year, an incredible fact considering the circumstances of many retail shops. It turns out the desire to have a personal style still exists, even if you don’t leave the house.

“I think people want advice on what feels good, what’s going to make them connect more to themselves, and what’s going to make them feel beautiful,” Nidiffer says.