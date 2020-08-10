OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County teachers will be taking a training on trauma this school year.

The training is meant to help educators practice having an effective conversation with students in distress because of the pandemic.

Trauma Informed Practices by Kognito will expose teachers to real life case scenarios using virtual humans. Janice Young, an Osceola County teacher, said she is looking forward to training that can help her better navigate an effective conversation with students she may be concerned about.

“Taking the time to talk with children is one of the most important things that we do. And you see the relief in the eyes of the child,” Young said. “And they feel happy that they got to spend some one on one with their teacher.”

The training is not just for teachers but also for bus drivers, cafeteria staff and all Osceola County school district employees who interact with students.