ORLANDO, Fla. – As national conversations push for diverse reforms within law enforcement, there includes an aspect that is forging greater emphasis on mental health.



“We start with 1 in 5 people is experiencing, or will experience, mental health conditions in their lifetime,” said Eric Welch, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Orlando. “There’s a whole array of conditions that are out there.”

Welch says mental health is complex, with many diagnosis.

It is an issue that law enforcement faces every day. Within the ranks, Blue H.E.L.P. says officers face their own stigma of suicide and mental health. On the job, officers in Orange County alone respond to thousands of calls each year that involve individuals with mental health issues.

The Orange County Jail estimates 40 percent of inmates have some sort of mental health issue.

NOTE: If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Welch said NAMI of Greater Orlando has ongoing conversations with local law enforcement agencies about education and training, including trying to expand Crisis Intervention Training. Part of the national – and local – conversations are focused on how mental health counselors can assist officers on calls.

“Certainly having mental health providers in a ride along, they can even enhance the de-escalation process and evaluations on site and of course the next step, what happens next,” Welch said.

Welch admits area agencies are working ahead of the curve.

Both Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police Department have announced in recent weeks they are both researching potential pilot programs that would involve mental health counselors answering calls with officers and deputies.

University of Central Florida Police already have a “seasonal” program in place.

“During the summer of 2018, we rolled out our mobile team, a partnership with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health where a clinician responds to campus within an hour to assist and officer who is questioning whether a person in distress meets the criteria for a Baker Act,” UCF Police said. “WE want those in our community who need assistance to receive it in the most appropriate manner, and it’s also a learning experience for officers, who are working hand-in-hand with mental health experts.”

Spectrum News asked the five candidates running for Orange County Sheriff where they stand on having mental health counselors in the field.