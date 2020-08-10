NATIONWIDE — Hyatt announced Monday that it will make face coverings a requirement for all of its hotels in the Americas to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“This new policy comes at a pivotal time amidst the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and helps us care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues,” Mark Hoplamazian, the president and CEO of Hyatt, said in a statement.

All of Hyatt's hotels in the Americas will require face coverings "within indoor public areas," such as "meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centers."

The company said that guests who are consuming food or beverages, people with certain medical conditions and children under two will be "exempt" from the mandate.

Guests will be asked to wear face coverings if they aren't wearing them, and all Hyatt hotels will provide masks to guests who don't have one.

The company also indicated that staff members at hotels will be required to wear mask, pointing to its Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment to highlight the measures they are taking to keep guests and their employees safe.

Marriott Hotels became the first major hotel chain to announce that all guests must wear face coverings on July 27.