GREEN BAY, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The businesses are located in the same space but have taken different paths to recovery.

Spark Haus Vintage just reopened its door last week after shutting down in mid-March for the pandemic. Owner Kellie Hill said one of the factors in waiting two months to re-open was seeing how other businesses handled life in the pandemic.

“Money isn’t everything, so for me, I wanted to open up when I felt it could be a safe way to do so for my customers,” she said.

Just outside her door, Kavarna Cafe & Coffee has turned to curbside service, pickup and delivery to sustain the business. It’s held off on offering in-store seating to customers.

“That’s what’s keeping us alive. Right now, it’s been enough to cover most of our bills,” co-owner Michael Hastreiter said. “But I will say we are worried with winter coming up — that’s our slow season. Typically summer is where coffee shops like us make all our money for the entire year.”

The cafe normally operates with 15 to 20 employees, but has become a family-only operation in recent months.

“I think some people know that times are tough,” he said about customer perceptions of the current business climate. “And I think some people don’t know that anymore. Or they think things have turned around completely.”

At the state level, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has a number of ongoing initiatives to help both businesses and consumers. In late May it launched a portal showcasing online and curbside services of local businesses around the state.

Last week, agency leaders met on a statewide tour promoting “We’re All In,” a program designed to promote ways both customers and businesses can interact safely in person.

Both are intended to keep the local — and state — economy moving forward.

Both Hill and Hastreiter are optimistic about what’s ahead.

“I feel like we have a collective feeling of we all want things to be back the they way that they were, but it’s going to be different for everybody,” Hill said.​