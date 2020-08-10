ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this week, all Orange County Clerk Office employees will be furloughed one day per week without pay until October 2 or until relief funding is obtained.

For most employees, that day will be Friday of each week.

By law, the court clerk’s office can’t have a rainy day fund or financial reserves.

Instead, the office operates off court costs and fees, which are down nearly $4 million dollars this year.

While emergency situations will get processed, anything deemed non-emergency could take longer to complete.